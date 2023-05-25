Gov. Hobbs to speak on historic Colorado River water cuts deal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs is holding a news conference Thursday morning to provide more details and context to a historic move to cut millions of gallons of Colorado River water usage over the next four years. Three Southwest states, including Arizona, announced the water deal on Monday.

The governor is expected to be joined by Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe and several key state water leaders and managers. The news conference is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.

About half of those cuts would be completed by next year to stave off a crisis at the nation’s largest reservoirs. Most of the cuts would be compensated with at least $1 billion in federal funds from the Inflation Reduction Act. In a letter to federal officials announcing the plan, the governors of California, Arizona and Nevada wrote that they were “pleased and encouraged by this successful collaboration” among the three states.

