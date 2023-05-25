110 ° Day Contest
Gov. Hobbs’ chief of staff steps down from role

The governor says her chief of staff, Allie Bones, will leave her position to pursue other opportunities.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Thursday her chief of staff will be stepping down from her role. Allie Bones, who has worked alongside the governor for the last four and a half years, will leave her position to pursue other opportunities. Bones’ resignation will take effect immediately.

“Allie Bones exemplifies the true meaning of a public servant, and I am incredibly grateful for her leadership throughout the transition and this first legislative session of my Administration,” said Governor Hobbs. “Her goal was to build a team that could work across the aisle to navigate divided government, and she accomplished that. With a successful bipartisan budget behind us, she’s ready for her next endeavor, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Bones previously served as assistant secretary of state for four years. A new chief of staff is expected to be named next week.

