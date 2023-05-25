Gov. Hobbs’ chief of staff steps down from role

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Thursday her chief of staff will be stepping down from her role. Allie Bones, who has worked alongside the governor for the last four and a half years, will leave her position to pursue other opportunities. Bones’ resignation will take effect immediately.

“Allie Bones exemplifies the true meaning of a public servant, and I am incredibly grateful for her leadership throughout the transition and this first legislative session of my Administration,” said Governor Hobbs. “Her goal was to build a team that could work across the aisle to navigate divided government, and she accomplished that. With a successful bipartisan budget behind us, she’s ready for her next endeavor, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Bones previously served as assistant secretary of state for four years. A new chief of staff is expected to be named next week.

