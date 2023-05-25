110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart

Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.(Erie County Jail)
By Brian Koster and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An Ohio firefighter was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal several boxes of Pokémon cards from Walmart.

Police said 27-year-old Chase Green failed to scan three boxes of Pokémon collector cards while using a self-checkout register.

According to a Perkins Township police report, Green was clearly seen in a security video holding packs of gum over top of the cards’ bar codes while he pretended to scan the boxes of cards. He then left the store without paying for the cards.

Green told police he thought he could scan the two items together and he “didn’t look at the amount.”

The total value of the boxes of Pokémon cards was $85.94.

Green was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.

According to Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D’Amico, Green is currently on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Emmie Sperandeo was inspired by Western living and her social media knowledge, which drove her...
Social media influencer suffers traumatic head injury following horse accident in Arizona
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge

Latest News

Compudopt opened a location in Mesa, and, recently, the non-profit gave out 150 laptops to...
Tech non-profit opens up in Mesa and starts work right away
FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
Officials are still working to find out what led up to the collision.
One dead after 2 semi-trucks collide on I-10 in Tonopah
Tough market for first time homebuyers
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer
The doll was found hanging from a rope during a routine security check before school began.
Students face charges after Black doll found hanging in Queen Creek High School bathroom