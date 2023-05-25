110 ° Day Contest
Eastbound lanes of I-10 closed in Tonopah due to serious crash

The crash happened on I-10 near 339th Avenue.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drivers heading into Phoenix from California will be hitting heavy traffic on Wednesday evening. According to Arizona Department of Transportation officials, the eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed in Tonopah near 339th Avenue due to a serious crash. Officials didn’t say if anyone was injured.

Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes. There’s no estimated time when the lanes will reopen. The westbound lanes are still open.

Officials are still working to find out what led up to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

