110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Army servicemember in Arizona reunited with ‘Maltipoo’ after over overseas deployment

A Maltipoo is a combination of a Maltese and a poodle
Sgt. Sabrina Ruckes reunited with her pet Puma, a Maltipoo (Maltese and Poodle), after over a...
Sgt. Sabrina Ruckes reunited with her pet Puma, a Maltipoo (Maltese and Poodle), after over a year overseas.(Arizona Human Society)
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Placing your furbabies in a pet hotel while you’re out of town can be costly. So why don’t you take them on over to the Arizona Human Society, which is what U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Sabrina Ruckes did.

In February last year, before Ruckes was deployed overseas, she tried to find someone to take care of her 5-year-old Maltipoo, Puma, but she was unable to find a temporary home. That’s when she turned to AHS’ Project Active Duty program, which places pets in foster homes for the length of a servicemembers deployment, regardless of the length of time — all free of charge.

Over a year later, Ruckes returned home from deployment and she was reunited with Puma and the two couldn’t be happier.

AHS is able to do this as part of its partnership with PetSmart Charities. The program was launched after the September 11th attacks and AHS says, “This program allows loving pet owners leaving for a tour of duty to entrust their pets with AHS, providing not only a peace of mind during their deployment, but comfort knowing that when they return, their pet will be waiting for them.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
Emmie Sperandeo was inspired by Western living and her social media knowledge, which drove her...
Social media influencer suffers traumatic head injury following horse accident in Arizona
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge

Latest News

An accident involving a two vehicles and a motorcycle left one man dead Thursday afternoon, May...
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by two cars in east Phoenix
A major police incident Thursday afternoon has closed down 19th Avenue in both directions near...
DPS trooper hospitalized after being shot in north Phoenix
Phoenix police say an infant and two adults are in 'extremely critical condition' after their...
Infant and woman in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crash in central Phoenix
Maricopa County officials want you to practice safety when at Lake Pleasant this Memorial Day...
Maricopa County official encourages water safety this Memorial Day weekend