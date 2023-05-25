110 ° Day Contest
2 arrested after brawl breaks out in airport baggage claim area

Video was posted to Twitter of a fight that broke out at Chicago O'Hare International Airport's baggage claim.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) – Police arrested two people after a brawl broke out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

A video posted by Twitter user @ChicagoCritter captured the fight, showing nearly a dozen people brawling in the baggage claim area Monday night.

People even fought on the carousel, while others appeared to try to intervene.

Two people who can be seen punching a woman in the video were arrested, according to police.

Officials said 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks were each charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Authorities have not said what caused the fight to break out.

The flight was reportedly from Miami to Chicago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

