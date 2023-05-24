110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Sun City seniors take advantage of new, free autonomous vehicle shuttle service

The program is sponsored by AARP and aims to help seniors who don’t have a car or should no longer be driving.
By Jason Barry
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many seniors at the Bell Recreation Center in Sun City have heard about a new shuttle service that can help them get around town, but only some are ready to try it.

Shirley Schwartz, 81, was one of the first to sign up and get a ride with one of the driverless vehicles. “I’ve used it two or three times now,” said Schwartz. “I have come here to the Bell Rec Center for fitness, and to the library that’s here. I’ve used it to go to line dancing and club meetings, and I’ve gone to Safeway and CVS with it.”

A company called May Mobility launched a pilot program in Sun City that offers residents free rides to about a dozen stops. The program is sponsored by AARP and aims to help seniors who don’t have a car or should no longer be driving.

All seniors have to do is request a ride on their cell phones, and an autonomous van will pick them up. “We know that in this part of the Valley, there’s a lack of public transportation, and huge demand for May Mobility options,” said Jonathan Garrett, with May Mobility’s Senior Business Development Division. “We wanted to come in and promote another choice for folks to get around community.”

The 6-month pilot program is made up of two vehicles that are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both vans can accommodate wheelchair riders, and every vehicle has an operator. The average wait time for a ride is 5 to 10 minutes. For seniors who aren’t tech savvy, the service allows them to call for a ride directly without using the mobile app. The phone number is 602-647-3953.

“I think its a wonderful idea,” said Vicki Pedeferri of Sun City. “I think there are a lot of people that can’t get around that need help. Now they can just make a phone call, and they can show up take then to grocery store, or doctor’s appointment, or whatever.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Phoenix Police dispel false rumors after man seen slapping worker in viral TikTok video

Latest News

Driverless shuttle service helping senior citizens get around in Sun City
Zion Teasley, 22, has been indicted on first degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Lauren...
Phoenix man pleads not guilty in murder of Lauren Heike
Glendale Fire awarded Tenley at an end-of-the-school-year celebration at Challenge Charter School
Glendale firefighters honor little girl for saving brother from drowning
Glendale girl honored at ceremony for saving brother from drowning