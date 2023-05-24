110 ° Day Contest
Sky Harbor installing, enforcing new ‘No Parking’ signs on airport campus

Phoenix Sky Harbor is doing something about the rise in illegally parked vehicles around the airport campus.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is installing and enforcing new “No Parking” signs on the international airport’s campus.

Airport officials say there has been a significant increase in drivers parking illegally along highway access ramps and roads leading to Sky Harbor Boulevard. Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Department of Transportation officials are installing the signs, which will say on them, “No parking, stopping, or standing.”

Also, the Aviation Department is reviewing and installing more “Cell Phone Lot” signs to direct traffic to the correct areas. There are three free 24-hour cell phone waiting lots, each of which is near Terminal 4 and south of the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station. The Sky Train Station also has parking spots conveniently located near SR-143, Loop 202, SR-51, and I-10.

Each waiting area is meant to be used for 30 minutes or less. Leaving your vehicle there is not allowed and you may have your car towed or fined. Click here for more information.

