Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to Phoenix shelter

AHS is now asking for help by way of “Foster Heroes” to help take care of pets that need a loving home while the humane society is at capacity.(Arizona Humane Society)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a truly miraculous story for a pregnant mama dog bitten by a rattlesnake last week in the Valley.

Arizona Humane Society officials say dispatchers were sent out to help a homeless dog named Molly, who had been bitten by the snake and shortly after gave birth to three pups. But that’s not all. While on the way to the shelter and AHS Trauma Hospital, she gave birth to two more pups while on the truck.

Soon afterward, Molly and her babies were being taken care of in the AHS “Mutternity Suites,” where she gave birth to even more pups--totaling 7 puppies! It was an eventful day for mom and her 7 little ones!

AHS is now asking for help by way of “Foster Heroes” to help take care of pets that need a loving home while the humane society is at capacity. AHS does provide everything needed, including medical care, food, blankets, and toys. If you are interested in applying, click/tap here.

