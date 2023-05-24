110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix-area YMCA locations begin offering swim safety classes

Swim Safe is sponsored by Arizona Pool Fence
Swim safety classes have begun at the YMCA for the summer.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The YMCA is hosting swim safety classes for all ages this summer to reduce the risk of drowning across Arizona. Arizona’s Family’s Ian Schwartz headed out to our local branch to see how the classes are going, what prospective students will learn, and more!

“Swim lessons are the number one thing to reduce the risk of drowning. We ask for basic safety skills. It also helps them build confidence, start a healthy lifestyle, and we want them to have that healthy respect of the water,” said Shelbi Schmidt, a YMCA spokesperson.

Statistically, about 50% of all U.S. adults currently don’t know how to swim due to generational fears or other factors. “It’s never too late to learn how to swim,” she said. Think classes are too expensive? The YMCA offers financial aid based on income so everyone can learn to swim and stay safe in the water.

Click here to learn more about our Water Watcher badges and see ways to protect your family around the pool this season.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix

Latest News

Swim safety classes at the YMCA to reduce drowning risk
A man donated 100 Kongs to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's east valley shelter after...
Man donates 100 dog toys to Maricopa County animal shelter
Valley man delivers 100 Kongs to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control
Cleaning hacks for busy people for the whole house