Phoenix-area YMCA locations begin offering swim safety classes

The YMCA is hosting swim safety classes for all ages this summer to reduce the risk of drowning across Arizona. Arizona's Family's Ian Schwartz headed out to our local branch to see how the classes are going, what prospective students will learn, and more!

“Swim lessons are the number one thing to reduce the risk of drowning. We ask for basic safety skills. It also helps them build confidence, start a healthy lifestyle, and we want them to have that healthy respect of the water,” said Shelbi Schmidt, a YMCA spokesperson.

Statistically, about 50% of all U.S. adults currently don’t know how to swim due to generational fears or other factors. “It’s never too late to learn how to swim,” she said. Think classes are too expensive? The YMCA offers financial aid based on income so everyone can learn to swim and stay safe in the water.

