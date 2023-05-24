Memorial Day is around the corner, so the Surprise Squad helps Arizonans fuel up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With Memorial Day right around the corner, many people are thinking about road trips during the long holiday weekend. And since gas prices are still high, Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad along with Valley Toyota Dealers wanted to fill up some people’s tanks for free. Gibby Parra and the crew showed up at a Fry’s Fuel Center in Mesa to surprise some lucky drivers.

Gibby started the fun by stopping a car driving towards the pumps and asking the driver to roll down his window. “My name is Gibby and I’m with the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad. It looks like you need some gas. How about I pay for it?”

“That would be fine,” the driver said with a smile.

At first, there weren’t many cars filling up so Gibby went out to the main Fry’s parking lot. He found a man sitting in his parked car and told him to go get some free gas. As the event went on and word got out, more and more people pulled into the gas station.

“What would a tank full of gas do for you?” Gibby asked one man in a tank top. “A lot,” he responded with a big smile. In fact, there were big smiles on a lot of faces as Gibby told the growing crowd that gas was on him.

