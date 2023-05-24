110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Memorial Day is around the corner, so the Surprise Squad helps Arizonans fuel up

Sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers
Fueling up is still pretty expensive in the Phoenix area, and before the holiday weekend, we want to help Arizonans out. (Sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers)
By Mark Sheridan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With Memorial Day right around the corner, many people are thinking about road trips during the long holiday weekend.  And since gas prices are still high, Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad along with Valley Toyota Dealers wanted to fill up some people’s tanks for free.  Gibby Parra and the crew showed up at a Fry’s Fuel Center in Mesa to surprise some lucky drivers.

Gibby started the fun by stopping a car driving towards the pumps and asking the driver to roll down his window.  “My name is Gibby and I’m with the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad.  It looks like you need some gas. How about I pay for it?”

“That would be fine,” the driver said with a smile.

At first, there weren’t many cars filling up so Gibby went out to the main Fry’s parking lot.  He found a man sitting in his parked car and told him to go get some free gas.  As the event went on and word got out, more and more people pulled into the gas station.

“What would a tank full of gas do for you?” Gibby asked one man in a tank top. “A lot,” he responded with a big smile.  In fact, there were big smiles on a lot of faces as Gibby told the growing crowd that gas was on him.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix

Latest News

Surprise Squad gives away free gas ahead of Memorial Day weekend
The YMCA is hosting its swim safety classes for summer 2023 now!
Phoenix-area YMCA locations begin offering swim safety classes
Swim safety classes at the YMCA to reduce drowning risk
A man donated 100 Kongs to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's east valley shelter after...
Man donates 100 dog toys to Maricopa County animal shelter