110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man wins $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot after running out of gas

Michael Schlemmer won a $1 million lottery scratch-off ticket while stopping to get gas. (Source: WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A Kentucky man turned a stop at the gas station into a $1 million payday.

WYMT reports that Michael Schlemmer recently stopped at a Convenient Food Mart on Highway 25 after he ran out of gas.

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there,” Schlemmer said.

He said he used $40 to buy $20 of gas and a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

And his winning ticket revealed the automatic symbol to win the game’s $1 million top prize.

“Nothing went through my mind,” Schlemmer said. “I just got up and went back in the store and showed it to the store clerks. Until I got the check in my hand, I didn’t believe it.”

Schlemmer collected his winnings at lottery headquarters last week. He walked away with a check for $616,330 after taxes.

The lucky winner said he had been looking for a new car and now plans to buy a new one with his winnings while putting the rest in the bank.

“I told the dealership I was waiting for a big check to come in and then I hit it,” Schlemmer said.

The food mart will also received $8,620 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Phoenix Police dispel false rumors after man seen slapping worker in viral TikTok video

Latest News

Investigators do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.
Police identify man hit, killed by car in Chandler
New details are emerging about the man arrested for crashing a into a barrier near the White...
New details in Uhaul truck crash near White House
The fake contractor promised to return money that he took from a homeowner for a project he...
Fake contractor fails to return $2,600 to Peoria homeowner
Fake contractor doesn't return $2,600 to Peoria homeowner