Man found shot dead in front of west Phoenix home

A man was found dead in front of his home Wednesday morning. Phoenix police say the man was shot and killed.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was found dead in front of a home in a west Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call around 4 a.m. to a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. When they arrived, they found a man dead in front of his home with a gunshot wound. Police are interviewing neighbors to find out what happened. A neighbor is reported to have surveillance video that could show investigators what led up to the shooting. No other information was immediately released.

