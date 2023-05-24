Man found shot dead in front of west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was found dead in front of a home in a west Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call around 4 a.m. to a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. When they arrived, they found a man dead in front of his home with a gunshot wound. Police are interviewing neighbors to find out what happened. A neighbor is reported to have surveillance video that could show investigators what led up to the shooting. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.