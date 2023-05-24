Man donates 100 dog toys to Maricopa County animal shelter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In early May, a Maricopa County Animal Care and Control supervisor mentioned the need for Kongs — a brand of hollow toys made of rubber — to keep the pups in the shelters mentally stimulated, busy and happy.

A short time after hearing about that, Joe Higuera showed up at the East Valley shelter with 100 Kongs! These aren’t cheap, by the way, costing from $15 to $20 each. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said on their Facebook page, “We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Joe Higuera for his incredible generosity. His thoughtful donation will undoubtedly bring joy and enrichment to our furry residents. Thank you, Joe!”

Staff and volunteers fill up the Kongs with treats, often peanut butter, and then freeze them. It’s a great treat for the pups on warm days. Plus, it keeps them busy and happy while they’re waiting for their forever home. The shelter can always use goodies for the animals if you’d like to do Something Good like Joe.

