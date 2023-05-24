It’s your last chance to score tickets for the NCAA Final Four 2024 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley of the Sun is gearing up for another major sporting event: the NCAA Final Four. And while the games might be just about 10 months away, demand for tickets is sky-high.

Time is running out for a chance to score tickets. Applications are set to close on May 31, with applicants being notified of whether they got the tickets sometime in the fall. Fans who wish to enter the lottery system will be charged for up to four tickets, plus a $25 non-refundable application fee. Those who aren’t selected will be refunded the ticket costs.

The Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is set for April 6 and April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It’ll be hosted by Arizona State University.

