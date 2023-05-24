How a Phoenix shelter helps people living in ‘The Zone’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As Phoenix leaders get ready to clear out another area of the homeless encampment known as “The Zone” next week, for the first time Arizona’s Family is getting a look at one of the biggest shelters to help that community.

St. Vincent de Paul runs the Washington Street shelter in Phoenix near 24th Street and Washington, along with the city and Maricopa County. It opened in May 2022 and since then the non-profit says it’s been full every single night.

“They are coming from the street. They are very vulnerable,” said Jessica Berg, the chief program officer. Berg says the shelter has 200 beds and the average length of stay is 56 days. It’s a closed campus with security, which means you have to have a referral from another agency and can not walk up for services.

“We’re really trying to show business and communities how much a shelter can be a part of the community without creating a negative impact,” said Jennifer Morgan, also with St. Vincent de Paul.

More than 600 people who have received services here have left to a “positive outcome,” according to Morgan. Morgan says that means they go on to other treatment facilities or to go through other programs so they can be ready for housing. Others are leaving for more stable housing through voucher programs, she added.

Clarissa Milkey came to the shelter for the first time in June of 2022. “We’ve been in an out of hotel rooms. We slept in our car several times,” Milkey told Arizona’s Family on Wednesday. The biggest struggle for her and her fiancé has been finding a place to live on the $800 in social security money he receives each month. During her time at the shelter, Milkey has helped out with the cats and dogs who are also welcome.

“I pet the biggest, hugest things who look vicious and get to know them first,” she said. “Nine times out of 10, once you get to know the dog, the dog will give a sign to it’s owner it’s OK.”

Berg says about half of the people who arrive at the shelter report a mental health disorder and she imagines there are likely more as it’s a difficult thing to report.

A spokesperson for the city of Phoenix says it will be doing more outreach in the Zone on Wednesday, May 31.

