110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Homeowner sues water company for faulty fire hydrants after home destroyed in fire

A homeowner has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water after three fire hydrants...
A homeowner has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water after three fire hydrants near their home were nonfunctional on May 5.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A homeowner in West Virginia has filed a lawsuit against a water company after firefighters reportedly encountered low water pressure at nearby fire hydrants that led to the destruction of their home.

WSAZ reports the fire in question occurred at a house on May 5. Firefighters arrived roughly five minutes after the initial call. However, crews didn’t gain control of the flames until about four hours later.

According to the lawsuit, the fire hydrants near the home were nonfunctional and failed to deliver enough water pressure to fight the fire.

The homeowner said they lost personal belongings and the family dog in the fire.

“[The homeowner] was forced to endure those consequences when his home burned to the ground while firefighters scrambled around the neighborhood for hours desperately searching for a fire hydrant with water supply,” the lawsuit reads. “[The homeowner] and neighbors looked on in dismay as firefighters scoured the neighborhood, trying – but failing – to get water out of the three hydrants.”

The lawsuit claims American Water Company failed its legal and contractual duties to deliver sufficient water pressure to the fire hydrants.

According to the lawsuit, the homeowner seeks to hold the water company accountable for failing to maintain adequate water pressure.

In a statement, water authorities said the three hydrants were installed on 4-inch water mains and have since been out of service.

According to WSAZ, state law changed nearly 30 years ago, requiring all hydrants to be installed on 6-inch water mains with larger lines allowing for the water flow needed to fight fires.

In 2017, the water company added a surcharge to customers’ bills for infrastructure improvements.

In media releases, the company stated that specific amounts of money would be used for upgrades and replacement of fire hydrants.

According to the complaint, the house destroyed in the fire was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Since the fire, the water company has reportedly covered the non-functioning fire hydrants with garbage bags.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Phoenix Police dispel false rumors after man seen slapping worker in viral TikTok video

Latest News

Michael Schlemmer won a $1 million lottery scratch-off ticket while stopping to get gas.
Man wins $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot after running out of gas
Investigators do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.
Police identify man hit, killed by car in Chandler
New details are emerging about the man arrested for crashing a into a barrier near the White...
New details in Uhaul truck crash near White House
The fake contractor promised to return money that he took from a homeowner for a project he...
Fake contractor fails to return $2,600 to Peoria homeowner
Fake contractor doesn't return $2,600 to Peoria homeowner