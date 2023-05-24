Great weather headed into the holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures are going to be the weather story the rest of the week into the holiday weekend. Afternoon temperatures around metro Phoenix were running in the upper-90s, and we think, with any luck, we’ll see highs in the 90s through Memorial Day.

There’s a chance we’ll stay below triple digits for the weekend, which is unusual for the “unofficial” start of summer. If you have any plans anywhere around Arizona the weather is going to cooperate. The reason for the slightly cooler air is an area of low pressure centered near Reno, Nevada. It’s strong enough that it will kick off the winds the next couple of days but far enough away that we won’t get any moisture associated with it.

As that low gives way during the weekend, another low is expected to settle in almost the same spot for much of next week, continuing to bring us these very seasonal temperatures. It’s interesting that as dynamic as the atmosphere is, considering we’re late into May, the weather for Arizona is pretty routine. Longer range analysis hints at the seasonal to cooler than normal temperatures into the state of June.

On this day in 2000, the Pumpkin Fire start northwest of Flagstaff near Kendrick Peak. 15,000 acres were burned.

