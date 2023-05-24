Glendale police searching for alleged gunman who shot man multiple times

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man and sent him to the hospital on Tuesday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex near 67th and Glendale avenues after a witness reported a man was shot and the suspect took off. Police arrived, and the victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the victim was in the parking lot inside his car when the suspect pulled up and parked next to him. The alleged gunman then shot him multiple times before speeding away, investigators said. No description of the suspect or their vehicle has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

