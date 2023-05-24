110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Double digits return to metro Phoenix forecast

By April Warnecke
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine in the Valley today with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s warming to a high of 99 degrees this afternoon. That’s about average for Phoenix for this time of year, but a few degrees cooler than we’ve been so far this week.

Expect sunshine statewide today with mountain communities topping out in the 70s and 80s.

A dry, southwest flow continues for Arizona, keeping skies clear and temperatures about the same all the way through the upcoming holiday weekend. For the Valley, that means highs between 98 and 100 degrees Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We’ll see some occasional afternoon breeziness, especially on Friday for the state.

No rain is expected for at least the next week.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Wednesday, 5/24/2023
Temps will be at or above average for this time of year statewide.
Dry holiday weekend ahead for Arizona
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 5/23/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm update for 5/23/2023