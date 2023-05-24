Double digits return to metro Phoenix forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine in the Valley today with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s warming to a high of 99 degrees this afternoon. That’s about average for Phoenix for this time of year, but a few degrees cooler than we’ve been so far this week.

Expect sunshine statewide today with mountain communities topping out in the 70s and 80s.

A dry, southwest flow continues for Arizona, keeping skies clear and temperatures about the same all the way through the upcoming holiday weekend. For the Valley, that means highs between 98 and 100 degrees Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We’ll see some occasional afternoon breeziness, especially on Friday for the state.

No rain is expected for at least the next week.

