Cochise Co. man to face federal charges in connection with Douglas church fires

DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- A Cochise County man is facing federal charges after his arrest in connection with fires at two Douglas churches that happened earlier this week. Douglas police say Eric Ridenour will face an arson-related charge in federal court

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church suffered extensive damage that happened minutes apart on Monday.

Arson investigators from various agencies ultimately determined that the cause of the fires was intentional. A search warrant was then executed at Ridenour’s home located outside of Douglas, where Ridenour was detained without incident.

He was taken to the Cochise County Jail. A possible motive for the fires is still not known.

