110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cochise Co. man to face federal charges in connection with Douglas church fires

Eric Ridenour
Eric Ridenour(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and 13 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- A Cochise County man is facing federal charges after his arrest in connection with fires at two Douglas churches that happened earlier this week. Douglas police say Eric Ridenour will face an arson-related charge in federal court

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church suffered extensive damage that happened minutes apart on Monday.

Arson investigators from various agencies ultimately determined that the cause of the fires was intentional. A search warrant was then executed at Ridenour’s home located outside of Douglas, where Ridenour was detained without incident.

He was taken to the Cochise County Jail. A possible motive for the fires is still not known.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix

Latest News

Airbnb is launching its program to prevent disruptive parties over Memorial Day and Fourth of...
Airbnb prepares for more crackdowns on summer parties across Arizona
AHS is now asking for help by way of “Foster Heroes” to help take care of pets that need a...
Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to Phoenix shelter
BLM is instituting its seasonal fire restrictions, beginning in western Arizona.
BLM launches seasonal fire restrictions in west Arizona
Former journalist Marlene Galan Woods eyes Arizona's 1st Congressional District