Airbnb prepares for more crackdowns on summer parties across Arizona

Airbnb is launching its program to prevent disruptive parties over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekend.
Airbnb is launching its program to prevent disruptive parties over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekend.(WCAX)
By Dani Birzer and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Airbnb has announced that it will be following a similar format for cracking down on all summer parties across Arizona, following now a years-long tradition of preventing issues at short-term rental hosted on its platform.

Its system, however, isn’t new. Since 2020, Airbnb has placed a ban on parties and major events. While initially launching restrictions as “temporary” and then piloting a full launch in 2022, the company seems to feel like it’s their best defense against creating havoc at hosted properties.

The vacation rental booking site will continue to look for potential “high-risk factors” as determined by the company. Last year’s pilot program blocked one and two-night reservations over Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend for full-home rental listings across the country including in Arizona, where the short-term rentals have grown controversial.

RELATED: Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

Airbnb is asking neighbors of short-term rental homes to keep an eye out for disruptive parties and to report them through the website.

