2nd annual Circle K ‘Fuel Day’ saves up to 40 cents per gallon for Arizonans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like to pay less for gas at the pump? Well, you’re in luck! Circle K just announced its second “Fuel Day” event for over 5,000 of its locations nationwide on Thursday, May 25.

At participating company-owned and franchise locations, you can get up to 40 cents off per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. “After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President of Global Fuels for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

However, discounted gas isn’t the only thing to look forward to across Arizona. After you fill up your tank, you can take your car to CleanFreak Car Wash for its Car Wash Day. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get a free month of car washing when you subscribe to any of the company’s car wash packages. And if you sign up, you’ll get a fuel discount card with daily fuel savings at participating Circle K locations.

To learn more and find out which Circle K near you is taking part in Fuel Day, you can go to CircleK.com/fuel-day.

