110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2nd annual Circle K ‘Fuel Day’ saves up to 40 cents per gallon for Arizonans

It’s a short time window -- from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- and only at participating locations
Circle K's 2nd annual Fuel Day is May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at participating company-owned and...
Circle K's 2nd annual Fuel Day is May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at participating company-owned and franchise locations.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like to pay less for gas at the pump? Well, you’re in luck! Circle K just announced its second “Fuel Day” event for over 5,000 of its locations nationwide on Thursday, May 25.

At participating company-owned and franchise locations, you can get up to 40 cents off per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. “After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President of Global Fuels for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

However, discounted gas isn’t the only thing to look forward to across Arizona. After you fill up your tank, you can take your car to CleanFreak Car Wash for its Car Wash Day. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get a free month of car washing when you subscribe to any of the company’s car wash packages. And if you sign up, you’ll get a fuel discount card with daily fuel savings at participating Circle K locations.

To learn more and find out which Circle K near you is taking part in Fuel Day, you can go to CircleK.com/fuel-day.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix

Latest News

You might think the gig economy like food delivery and ridesharing are the only viable side...
What you need to know before you start a side hustle
Phoenix Sky Harbor is doing something about the rise in illegally parked vehicles around the...
Sky Harbor installing, enforcing new ‘No Parking’ signs on airport campus
Justine Demunga is facing second-degree murder charges.
Man arrested in Oro Valley in connection to deadly shooting at Phoenix strip mall
St. Vincent de Paul runs the Washington Street shelter in Phoenix near 24th Street and...
How a Phoenix shelter helps people living in ‘The Zone’