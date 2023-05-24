110 ° Day Contest
18-month-old hospitalized after near-drowning in Chandler

The near-drowning was reported at a home near Riggs and Lindsay roads,(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:49 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler is in the hospital after nearly drowning at a home in Chandler on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Chandler firefighters responded to a home near Riggs and Lindsay roads for the report of a drowning. Rescue crews took an 18-month-old to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators didn’t say how long the child was underwater or if anyone was watching them. The investigation is ongoing.

