18-month-old hospitalized after near-drowning in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler is in the hospital after nearly drowning at a home in Chandler on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Chandler firefighters responded to a home near Riggs and Lindsay roads for the report of a drowning. Rescue crews took an 18-month-old to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators didn’t say how long the child was underwater or if anyone was watching them. The investigation is ongoing.

