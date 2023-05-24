110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

17-year-old girl dies after falling from pickup truck, police say

The 17-year-old was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado when it crashed.
By Olivia Schueller, Jay Kenney, Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a 17-year-old girl died after she fell from a pickup truck in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police identified the girl as Sophie Ringquist.

She was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Dispatchers said they received a call for a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. When troopers arrived at the scene, they said they found Ringquist with serious injuries.

State police said the accident resulted from what they only described as “unknown events.”

In a crash report, troopers said Ringquist may have been injured as a result of a fall from the vehicle. However, they also said the events are still under investigation.

Ringquist was transported to a local hospital, where officials later pronounced her dead due to blunt injuries to her torso.

Officials at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington said Ringquist was a junior.

The superintendent of the school district sent a letter about her death to the school community expressing condolences for Ringquist’s family and offering counseling services to anyone who might need them.

It is not yet clear whether the driver of the pickup will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Phoenix Police dispel false rumors after man seen slapping worker in viral TikTok video

Latest News

Michael Schlemmer won a $1 million lottery scratch-off ticket while stopping to get gas.
Man wins $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot after running out of gas
Investigators do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.
Police identify man hit, killed by car in Chandler
New details are emerging about the man arrested for crashing a into a barrier near the White...
New details in Uhaul truck crash near White House
The fake contractor promised to return money that he took from a homeowner for a project he...
Fake contractor fails to return $2,600 to Peoria homeowner
Fake contractor doesn't return $2,600 to Peoria homeowner