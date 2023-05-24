110 ° Day Contest
10-year-old Anthem boy bit by rattlesnake meets the crew who rescued him

Jacob Turner and his family had the chance to meet the helicopter rescue crew, who helped him to a speedy recovery after he was bit by a rattlesnake.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been over six weeks since Anthem 10-year-old Jacob Turner was bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking with his family at the Black Canyon Trailhead. He needed 28 units of anti-venom and spent four days in the hospital. On Tuesday, he and his family had the chance to meet the helicopter rescue crew, which helped him to a speedy recovery.

“Did things go wrong? No. Nothing went wrong,” Jacob said. “They did a good job.” Jacob had some time to process what happened on that Easter Sunday hike. It’s allowed him to come up with two life lessons. “Sticks save lives.” he said. “And if there’s water, like a river or something, go in there instead of the bushes.”

Nowadays, you can barely see any lasting evidence of that rattlesnake bite. But the helicopter rescue is still fresh in the minds of all involved. “Any time there’s kids involved, it heightens the stress,” Rescue Technician Josh Stark said.

“Reality sunk in,” Jacob’s dad, Tom added. “This is what’s happening, he’s going to be OK.” Tom says his son has always been interested in being a pilot. Being hoisted onto a helicopter only reinforced that desire. “That’s been something he’s been talking about more recently,” Tom said. “After the bite, it’s been at least once a week.” “What do you think about that?” I asked. “I think it’d be great,” Jacob responded.

As Jacob wrapped up his reunion with the rescue crew, he was grateful for everything they did for him. Then, and now. “If they weren’t there, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” he said.

Jacob just wrapped up his last physical therapy session yesterday. He’s been playing a bunch of baseball. But one thing he won’t be doing anytime soon is going for another hike.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

