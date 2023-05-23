Two historic churches in Douglas destroyed in fires that happened minutes apart

DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- Two historic churches caught fire in Douglas on Monday, devastating the small border community.

Fire officials told Arizona’s Family sister station, 13 News in Tucson, that the fire happened at First Presbyterian Church and St. Stephens Church minutes apart.

“As the day went on we were told the fire did not start from the episcopal church. But rather, it was an independent fire. Somehow how the fire started inside our church and theirs started in theirs,” said Peggy Christiansen, the Reverend of the First Presbyterian Church.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to watch for hotspots as investigators worked to learn more about what led up to the fire. No injuries were reported. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also known as the ATF, is also investigating.

