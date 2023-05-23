110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Two historic churches in Douglas destroyed in fires that happened minutes apart

Photo shared with KOLD News 13 captures St. Stephens Church fully engulfed in flames
Photo shared with KOLD News 13 captures St. Stephens Church fully engulfed in flames(Cool FM Online)
By 13 News Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- Two historic churches caught fire in Douglas on Monday, devastating the small border community.

Fire officials told Arizona’s Family sister station, 13 News in Tucson, that the fire happened at First Presbyterian Church and St. Stephens Church minutes apart.

“As the day went on we were told the fire did not start from the episcopal church. But rather, it was an independent fire. Somehow how the fire started inside our church and theirs started in theirs,” said Peggy Christiansen, the Reverend of the First Presbyterian Church.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to watch for hotspots as investigators worked to learn more about what led up to the fire. No injuries were reported. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also known as the ATF, is also investigating.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Phoenix Police dispel false rumors after man seen slapping worker in viral TikTok video

Latest News

A lucky winner took $50,000 and turned it into $200,000, thanks to PowerPlay.
Lucky Phoenix lotto player to take home $200K in Powerball win
Zion Teasley, 22, has been indicted on first degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Lauren...
Phoenix man pleads not guilty; indicted for murder of hiker Lauren Heike
A group of local 5th graders won a national STEM competition.
Local 5th graders win big in national STEM contest
Local 5th graders win national STEM competition