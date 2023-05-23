Toasty Tuesday for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for abundant sunshine and a high of 101 in the Valley today. That’s about five degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Winds should stay light today, and another High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa County today for high levels of ozone. Carpooling and driving less is encouraged, and those with asthma or a sensitive respiratory system are encouraged to limit their time outdoors.

More sunshine and triple digit heat is on tap for tomorrow. Thursday looks to be a bit breezier with southwesterly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour. Winds should ease up by a degree or two by the holiday weekend. Sunshine and highs near 99 degrees are expected in the Valley through Memorial Day.

The holiday weekend looks warm and dry for the high country as well. There’s a slight chance of a few isolated storms today north and east of the Mogollon Rim, but after today, dry air returns and no more rain is in sight for the next 7 days at least.

