Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting involving officers in north Phoenix on Monday evening.

Details are limited but police say the shooting occurred near 19th Avenue and Phelps Road, just south of Bell Road. No officers were hurt and police confirmed the suspect was arrested.

The area is shut down while police investigate. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

This is the 31st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 40th in the state in 2023.

