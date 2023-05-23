110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough, CDC says

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A salmonella outbreak in at least six states is being traced back to raw cookie dough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked to eating raw cookie dough products from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza.

Nine people said they became ill after eating raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza in the week before they felt sick.

At least two sick people did not eat at Papa Murphy’s, the CDC says. Officials are working to identify a contaminated ingredient in the dough.

The illnesses from the salmonella outbreak were reported in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah and Missouri.

The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked...
The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked to eating raw cookie dough products from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and s’mores bar dough, and consumers are urged to throw the impacted items away.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix
The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway near 24th Street are closed due to...
1 killed, 4 others injured after wrong-way crash on Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Ahwatukee
A University of Idaho entity plans to buy the University of Phoenix.
University of Phoenix to sell assets to University of Idaho for $550 million

Latest News

Glendale Fire awarded Tenley at an end-of-the-school-year celebration at Challenge Charter School
Glendale firefighters honor little girl for saving brother from drowning
Scenes from a drag show at the state capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how...
Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries
The fake contractor promised to return money that he took from a homeowner for a project he...
Fake contractor fails to return $2,600 to Peoria homeowner
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target makes changes to LGBTQ merchandise for June pride month after threats to workers
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House