Motorcyclist dead after crash on Loop 202 near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say a motoryclicst has died after a crash on the Loop 202 near Buckeye on Monday evening. The crash happened on the Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say a car collided with the motorcyclist, who wasn’t wearing a helmet. The motoryclist were taken to the hospital, where they died. No names have been released.

Troopers are still working to find out what led up to the crash. Lower Buckeye Road reopened just after 6:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: The HOV, left and center lanes have opened at Buckeye Road. The lane restrictions at Lower Buckeye Road should be lifted shortly. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2023

