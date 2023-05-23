Motorcyclist dead after crash on Loop 202 near Buckeye
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say a motoryclicst has died after a crash on the Loop 202 near Buckeye on Monday evening. The crash happened on the Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road around 4:30 p.m.
Investigators say a car collided with the motorcyclist, who wasn’t wearing a helmet. The motoryclist were taken to the hospital, where they died. No names have been released.
Troopers are still working to find out what led up to the crash. Lower Buckeye Road reopened just after 6:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
