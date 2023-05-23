Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard joins AZFamily for weather forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the career swap every Phoenix Mercury fan must see! Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard stepped into the shoes of Arizona’s Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin to give the evening weather forecast on Monday.

When recently asked what she would be doing if she wasn’t the head coach of the Mercury, Nygaard did not hesitate to respond. “A weather forecaster for Arizona’s Family,” she confidently said — adding that she would do better than McLaughlin.

Nygaard was put to the test when she did the 6 p.m. weather forecast on Arizona’s Family. She quickly pushed McLaughlin out of the way to take over, telling Arizonans about the hot weather ahead, scattered winds in the forecast, and the best time to BBQ in the 100-degree heat on Memorial Day.

At the end of the forecast, Nygaard challenged McLaughlin to attend a Mercury practice and try to coach the team on Tuesday.

