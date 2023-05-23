110 ° Day Contest
MCSO asks for tips in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in Litchfield Park

MCSO says a man suffered life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into a car.
MCSO says a man suffered life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into a car.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a deadly motorcycle crash last week in Litchfield Park.

Deputies say that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, a dark-colored pickup truck ran over a motorcyclist who was lying in the middle of the road after crashing into a construction sign near Dysart Road and Rose Lane. Investigators believe the truck then took off north on Dysart Road without stopping at the scene or calling 911. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or 602-876-1011. Tipsters are asked to reference #IR23-013061.

