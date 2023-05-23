110 ° Day Contest
Man charged after trying to take 13-year-old girl from children’s play center, deputies say

Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.
Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A Texas man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to take a 13-year-old girl from a children’s indoor amusement center.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Blazing Bouncers on Sunday afternoon for a report of a suspicious person.

Blazing Bouncers is a play center with bouncers, climbing jungles, towers and more.

When deputies arrived, they were told a man had entered the business and approached the girl, wrapped his arms around her and asked her to go outside with him.

An employee noticed the situation and intervened, keeping the suspicious man inside the building until deputies arrived.

The man was identified as 60-year-old Raul Chavez. He was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.

Chavez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

