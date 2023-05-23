110 ° Day Contest
Lucky Phoenix lotto player to take home $200K in Powerball win

A lucky winner took $50,000 and turned it into $200,000, thanks to PowerPlay.
A lucky winner took $50,000 and turned it into $200,000, thanks to PowerPlay.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone in Phoenix won big Monday night during the Powerball drawing!

A lotto player in Phoenix turned their win from $50,000 into $200,000 by adding Powerplay to the win. The ticket was sold at Phoenix Fry’s grocery store just off Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road. The winning numbers were: 09, 38, 48, 52, 68, and Powerball number 25.

PowerPlay multiplies your winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. For more information on how to add it to your next Powerball purchase, click/tap here. It costs an extra $1 per $2 ticket purchased.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

