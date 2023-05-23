Lucky Phoenix lotto player to take home $200K in Powerball win

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone in Phoenix won big Monday night during the Powerball drawing!

A lotto player in Phoenix turned their win from $50,000 into $200,000 by adding Powerplay to the win. The ticket was sold at Phoenix Fry’s grocery store just off Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road. The winning numbers were: 09, 38, 48, 52, 68, and Powerball number 25.

PowerPlay multiplies your winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. For more information on how to add it to your next Powerball purchase, click/tap here. It costs an extra $1 per $2 ticket purchased.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.