Local 5th graders win big in national STEM contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of local 5th graders won a national STEM contest with a robot they particularly designed.

A few Cochise County 5th graders won a competition after creating a robot designed to make getting medications easier for the elderly and disabled populations. The robot was entered into a Thomas Edison pitch contest where it proceeded to win! “We found out we were finalists, and they had 8 days to pull together a 5-minute presentation that they’d give to judges and then answer 5 questions.

One of the students explained, “We’ve usually done projects in school but nothing like this before.” Congratulations Cochise County!

