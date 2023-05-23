110 ° Day Contest
Kidnapping suspect in custody after standoff at Phoenix motel

The standoff lasted hours.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is in custody after a possible kidnapping at a motel off I-17 early Tuesday morning.

Police were called out to the Knights Inn off I-17 and McDowell Road after a woman told dispatchers that she was taken by a man who was still inside the room. When police arrived, the man refused to come out. Officers at that point obtained a warrant and got inside to arrest him.

Details about what led up to the incident are still under investigation. No other information was immediately released.

