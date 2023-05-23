110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Funds approved to bring school resource officers to Arizona campuses

Right now, there are 190 school resource officers across the state, but this new funding will bring that number up to 301.
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More schools around Arizona will soon have a uniformed officer on campus, called a school resource officer. On Monday, the Board of Education approved nearly $100 million to fund more of these positions, but there is also money for mental health resources at Arizona schools.

Right now, there are 190 school resource officers across the state, but this new funding will bring that number up to 301. The money for these new positions will come from a combination of federal and state grants.

Arizona’s State Superintendent of Schools Tom Horne says school safety is one of his top priorities. Monday, the Board of Education approved his recommendation to add more campus school resource officers. “All of the requests we got for school resource officers we granted,” Horne said. “What I am trying to avoid is a catastrophe of 20 kids being killed. It has happened in other states and it could happen here but if there’s a policeman to defend them, it won’t happen here.”

Horne says these are competitive grants that schools applied for to add SROs, but the board also approved $45 million to add 566 counselor and social worker positions.

In 2020 Phoenix Union High School District did away with SROs saying they were saving money by doing so. But this March, some parents and students attended meetings to voice their concerns, as the district’s safety committee recommended they bring them back.

According to Horne’s office, Phoenix Union is getting some of these new SROs on their campuses. “I am supportive of school resource officers when done in the proper way. School resource officers should not be used as a disciplinarian for a classroom situation. That’s what teachers and administrators are there for,” Ann O’Brien, City of Phoenix, Councilwoman of District 1 said.

O’Brien believes having this presence will create a better relationship between kids and officers. “I think it would be a mentoring relationship and a friendship but it’s really a learning relationship to on both sides. The officers learn from the kids and the kids learn from the officers,” she said.

Schools getting these grants will be required to get yearly training from the Department of Education on violence prevention strategies, building relationships with students and working with mental health providers.

Horne says this is a three-year deal and would like to add even more officers when the time comes. In the meantime, you can find the list of schools getting these SROs below.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.
US 60 reopens in both directions after a police situation near Loop 101
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena

Latest News

Tom Elam runs both businesses out of the same building. One side is for the dental lab and on...
A dental lab and laundromat in the same building? How it’s perfectly legal in Arizona.
Convicted felon operating dental lab in northern Arizona
Florence man in wheelchair attacked by killer bees
Arizona Board of Education approves funds to add school resource officers on campuses