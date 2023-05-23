110 ° Day Contest
Dry holiday weekend ahead for Arizona

Temperatures will top out in the triple digits today, which is above normal for this time of...
Temperatures will top out in the triple digits today, which is above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday was another day with highs in the 100-degree range around the Valley. We will continue to see temperatures moderate as we head toward the holiday weekend. Still, temps will be at or above average for this time of year statewide. We expect very little chance of precipitation across Arizona through Monday. If anything pops up, it will be in the mountains and not last very long. We’ll also be watching for the first signs of Monsoon 2023 kicking in, but as of now, we’re not seeing any of that.

Wednesday and Thursday highs around the Valley will be around 100. Thursday will also be a bit breezy as some cooler air transitions into central Arizona. We’re looking for Valley highs in the upper 90s with just light breezes for Friday through Sunday. Memorial Day itself, we’ll probably get to 100 degrees in Phoenix.

On this day in 1992, a gustnado touched down in two places in north Phoenix. Most of the damage was done at a carnival at 32nd Street and Shea. Several rides were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

