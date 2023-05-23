Alleged impaired driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Ahwatukee

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver has been taken into custody after causing a crash that left a child dead and several others hurt in Ahwatukee over the weekend, troopers say. Allen Michael Johnson was arrested and booked into jail, and troopers believe he was impaired at the time of the collision.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., DPS says Johnson was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway near 24th Street with a woman and two kids inside. He then struck another woman’s car, causing a five-car pileup. The two children inside Johnson’s car, a 10-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, and their mother were rushed to the hospital. On Monday, DPS confirmed the 10-year-old boy died. The 5-year-old girl remains in critical condition. The woman struck by Johnson and the mother of the kids are still in the hospital, DPS says.

Investigators say Johnson is a friend of the family. He was charged with second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.