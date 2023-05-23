110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Alleged impaired driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Ahwatukee

A 10-year-old boy is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 202 in Ahwatukee.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 202 in Ahwatukee.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver has been taken into custody after causing a crash that left a child dead and several others hurt in Ahwatukee over the weekend, troopers say. Allen Michael Johnson was arrested and booked into jail, and troopers believe he was impaired at the time of the collision.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., DPS says Johnson was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway near 24th Street with a woman and two kids inside. He then struck another woman’s car, causing a five-car pileup. The two children inside Johnson’s car, a 10-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, and their mother were rushed to the hospital. On Monday, DPS confirmed the 10-year-old boy died. The 5-year-old girl remains in critical condition. The woman struck by Johnson and the mother of the kids are still in the hospital, DPS says.

Investigators say Johnson is a friend of the family. He was charged with second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.
US 60 reopens in both directions after a police situation near Loop 101
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena

Latest News

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the Loop 202 near Buckeye.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Loop 202 near Buckeye
In Miller’s nearly two-minute statement before the court, he talked about himself and his...
Convicted serial killer known as ‘Zombie Hunter’ speaks in court
Convicted serial killer "Zombie Hunter" speaks for first time in court
Post-graduate scams to be on the lookout for
Cracking down on parties at Arizona short-term rentals