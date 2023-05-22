Warmer week ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine, light winds and a high of 101 degrees in the Valley today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for ozone pollution today in Maricopa County. That makes it a No Burn Day as well.

While quiet weather is expected in the Valley today, storms are still possible in the mountains today and tomorrow. Drier air spreading into the region will end the chance of storms from Wednesday through the weekend.

Sunshine is expected every day in the Valley, with afternoon temperatures slightly above normal at about 98 to 101 degrees each day from now through the next weekend.

