Tolleson school district gets own ‘Field of Dreams’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Education leaders in Tolleson came together to open a $6.2 million space featuring large-scale soccer, football, and softball fields. There’s a lot of room to play, a concessions area, and so much more. Each field features all-weather turf as well.

The project has been in the works for 8 months prior to its opening earlier this month. Tolleson’s Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hightower said, “All of our treasures deserves the best teachers, the best curriculum, and the very best facilities available.” Check out the video for more.

