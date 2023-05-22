110 ° Day Contest
Tolleson school district gets own ‘Field of Dreams’

Tolleson finally has its own "Field of Dreams."
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Education leaders in Tolleson came together to open a $6.2 million space featuring large-scale soccer, football, and softball fields. There’s a lot of room to play, a concessions area, and so much more. Each field features all-weather turf as well.

The project has been in the works for 8 months prior to its opening earlier this month. Tolleson’s Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hightower said, “All of our treasures deserves the best teachers, the best curriculum, and the very best facilities available.” Check out the video for more.

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here.

