Thousands bid farewell to iconic Phoenix mall before it’s demolished

The mall opened 50 years ago and was one of the largest malls west of the Mississippi and the first to have five department stores.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:14 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People gathered to celebrate the end of an iconic Phoenix shopping center on Sunday. The Metrocenter Mall, located near Dunlap Avenue and the I-17, was a popular shopping and entertainment destination for decades. The mall opened 50 years ago and was one of the largest malls west of the Mississippi and the first to have five department stores. Generations of Phoenicians used to hang out there and “cruise the mall” back in the day.

Although Metrocenter Mall officially closed its doors in 2020, one last event was held so residents and families could share memories, make new ones and say one last goodbye to the mall. The event featured live music, food, face painting and screenings of “Bill & Ted’s Excellient Adventure,” an 80′s movie that was filmed at the mall.

“The Metrocenter’s been here for 50 years, and so many people have memories here whether it’s jobs or the cruising, hangin’ out with friends and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was filmed here, and we wanted to have that last hurrah,” said Councilwoman Ann O’Brien. “The love in this community for this place just became a big event.”

The mall will be demolished this summer and the city hopes to start construction to turn the area into a new housing, retail and office space in 2024.

