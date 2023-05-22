110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tempe man indicted for allegedly selling stolen goods on eBay

Wagner has been indicted on various charges including fraudulent schemes, trafficking stolen...
Wagner has been indicted on various charges including fraudulent schemes, trafficking stolen goods, etc.(Tempe Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A Tempe man has been indicted by a state grand jury after allegedly selling stolen retail goods online, yielding hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit.

Troy Wagner is accused of buying items from shoplifters and other thieves then selling them on eBay. He reportedly made approximately $300,000 over a four-year period.

Gilbert police detectives, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and investigators from Target, Home Depot, CVS, Walgreens, Safeway and Kroger conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant being served at Wagner’s apartment. A search warrant found more than $275,000 in retail products waiting to be sold.

Police arrested Wagner and he’s facing charges including Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Trafficking in Stolen Property and Failure to Pay State Taxes.

Wagner has been indicted on various charges including fraudulent schemes, trafficking stolen...
Wagner has been indicted on various charges including fraudulent schemes, trafficking stolen goods, etc.(Arizona's Family)

“Organized retail theft and fraud have an impact on every Arizonan. From the store owners and businesses suffering losses to regular customers facing increased prices resulting from theft,” said Attorney General Mayes. “In addition, the emergence of online marketplaces trafficking in stolen products creates a dangerous situation for unsuspecting buyers who can no longer trust the integrity of the products they purchase.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.
US 60 reopens in both directions after a police situation near Loop 101
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena

Latest News

The governor said the bill “fails to provide an immediate solution.”
Governor vetoes bill that would have forced Scottsdale to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills
The fire broke out late Monday morning on Sorrel Lane in Scottsdale.
Person found dead at scene of Scottsdale house fire
Zion Teasley, 22, has been indicted on first degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Lauren...
Phoenix man indicted for murder of hiker Lauren Heike
VAI Resort progress underway in West Valley