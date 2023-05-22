Tempe man indicted for allegedly selling stolen goods on eBay

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tempe man has been indicted by a state grand jury after allegedly selling stolen retail goods online, yielding hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit.

Troy Wagner is accused of buying items from shoplifters and other thieves then selling them on eBay. He reportedly made approximately $300,000 over a four-year period.

Gilbert police detectives, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and investigators from Target, Home Depot, CVS, Walgreens, Safeway and Kroger conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant being served at Wagner’s apartment. A search warrant found more than $275,000 in retail products waiting to be sold.

Police arrested Wagner and he’s facing charges including Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Trafficking in Stolen Property and Failure to Pay State Taxes.

“Organized retail theft and fraud have an impact on every Arizonan. From the store owners and businesses suffering losses to regular customers facing increased prices resulting from theft,” said Attorney General Mayes. “In addition, the emergence of online marketplaces trafficking in stolen products creates a dangerous situation for unsuspecting buyers who can no longer trust the integrity of the products they purchase.”

