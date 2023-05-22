110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Division of Police said Monday that the two babies found dead were left in a trash can.

Police found the bodies Saturday in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. A neighbor previously reported that a landscaper first discovered them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants were born days before their deaths.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case. Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED: Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.
US 60 reopens in both directions after a police situation near Loop 101
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena

Latest News

Wagner has been indicted on various charges including fraudulent schemes, trafficking stolen...
Tempe man indicted for allegedly selling stolen goods on eBay
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell
Biden, McCarthy meet in high-stakes debt ceiling meeting as clock ticks
The governor said the bill “fails to provide an immediate solution.”
Governor vetoes bill that would have forced Scottsdale to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills