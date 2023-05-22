Phoenix police investigate deadly shooting at encampment under I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death Sunday night.

Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a man with a gun near 3rd St. and Maricopa Freeway Access Road near I-17. When officers arrived, they didn’t find anyone but heard gunshots in the area. They arrived at a nearby encampment where they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators are working to learn more about the incident and identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.