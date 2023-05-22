110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix Mercury fans grateful for Brittney Griner’s return

By Casey Torres
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Brittney Griner made her way onto the Mercury’s home court with the song ‘I’m Coming Home’ by Skylar Grey playing in the Footprint Center before tip-off.

“Go Mercury! And Brittney! We love you Brittney!” yelled excited fans. The XFactor used their energy to welcome back #42 for her first regular-season home opener after being held in Russia for nearly a year.

“I actually got a little choked up on the opening when they were like ‘she’s home’. I got a little choked up because she could’ve never come back. She could’ve been in a Russian prison. She could be dead. But that was emotional for me, but this was a great home opening,” said one fan.

With her return, Griner showed fans her resilience. “I just think today is special because it’s her redemption and affirmation game that ‘I’m back. They didn’t beat me. They didn’t free me.’ And I just love her so much. More than that, I’m proud of her,” said Pamela Deloney.

During the game, a moment was dedicated to the ‘Bring Our Families Home’ campaign, which aims to help free Americans detained abroad. It’s a campaign Griner has vowed to support with her platform. “I just want you to know I’m glad you’re back in the U.S. with us, and let’s take this win home and keep advocating for those over there. Let’s get them home too. We need them home too,” said Stephanie Marsh.

Fans also hope Griner will continue to recover mentally and physically. “Take care of you, in any and all type of ways. It’s so important. Don’t ever forget that. Give yourself enough grace as you need, and we’ll be here waiting for you,” said Vanessa Stoll.

However, fans did not get the ‘W’ they hoped for. “I’m proud of them. You know, of course we wanted a win, but at the same time, I think they did a good job. I’m still proud. I wish it was different,” said a fan.

Other fans hope the Mercury is more aggressive for the rest of the season but say they still have plenty to celebrate. “You know what, we’re glad BG is home. BG nation, baby!” said a fan.

