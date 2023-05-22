Phoenix man indicted for murder of hiker Lauren Heike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of killing Lauren Heike on a popular Phoenix hiking trail late last month has been indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury.

On Monday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that 22-year-old Zion William Teasley was indicted for first-degree murder. “My heart goes out to the victim’s family and the pain they are experiencing losing their loved one in this manner,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. “Our office will work diligently to seek justice for Lauren and her family.”

The body of the 29-year-old woman was found on the Reach 11 trail west of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard in north Phoenix on Saturday, April 29. Police believe she was killed the day before as she was walking along the trail in a seemingly random attack. According to court documents, Heike was chased before being stabbed 15 times.

Teasley was arrested several days later in a nearby apartment complex after DNA and other evidence linked him to the crime.

