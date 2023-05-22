110 ° Day Contest
Person found dead at scene of Scottsdale house fire

The fire broke out late Monday morning on Sorrel Lane in Scottsdale.
The fire broke out late Monday morning on Sorrel Lane in Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) One person has been found dead after a fire broke out at a home late Monday morning in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale firefighters were called to a home in a gated community on Sorrel Lane, near 136th Street and Shea Boulevard, around 11 a.m. When they arrived, the response was upgraded to a first-alarm response requesting additional units. Scottsdale police confirm a death is being investigated, but other details were not immediately available.

Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows heavy damage in the home’s garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

