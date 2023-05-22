Person found dead at scene of Scottsdale house fire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been found dead after a fire broke out at a home late Monday morning in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale firefighters were called to a home in a gated community on Sorrel Lane, near 136th Street and Shea Boulevard, around 11 a.m. When they arrived, the response was upgraded to a first-alarm response requesting additional units. Scottsdale police confirm a death is being investigated, but other details were not immediately available.

Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows heavy damage in the home’s garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional details. Check back for updates.

