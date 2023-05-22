Man in critical condition after diving accident in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a diving accident at a pool in Paradise Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix firefighters were called to a home near Tatum Boulevard and Lincoln Drive to help a 26-year-old injured man. It is reported that the man dove into the pool and hit his head, possibly losing consciousness in the water. Crews arrived and found the man awake and breathing but slightly disoriented. Paramedics then began life-support measures on the man and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

A crisis team is helping the man’s family and friends with the emotional stress from the accident.

